Teknologia 19 programme reinforced by 5G event

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

The Tivi Future of 5G seminar for decision-makers will be held this November as part of the Teknologia 19 tech expo at Messukeskus Helsinki. The event showcases recent business and service concepts in 5G and serves as a forum for discussion on 5G network projects.

The Future of 5G seminar for decision-makers will discuss fifth-generation mobile technology at Messukeskus Helsinki on Wednesday, 6 November. Planning of the seminar’s international programme is currently ongoing.

“The event will discuss 5G technology extensively from the perspective of both IT and the economy. The programme will focus on the benefits of 5G in public administration and industrial environments, where the applications of 5G include increasing production efficiency. In public administration, in turn, managing traffic and congestion are examples of potential uses of 5G technology,” says Salla Mäkelä, Product Development Manager at Alma Talent.

The seminar will discuss, among other topics, the potential of 5G in improving productivity, the spread of 5G coverage in Europe, cyber security and radio spectrum policy, and best practices to maximize the potential offered by 5G. 5G is set to be a topical issue this autumn.

“The Teknologia 19 expo will be held in early November, coinciding with the World Radiocommunication Conference in Egypt, which will agree on a common spectrum policy between countries. As 5G will be an extremely important and topical issue at that time, it is fantastic that we will have the chance to glimpse into the future of 5G technology at the Teknologia 19 expo,” says Mäkelä.

The Future of 5G seminar for decision-makers will be organised by Alma Talent in collaboration with the Teknologia 19 expo. Teknologia 19, the leading event in technology in the Nordic countries, will be held in Messukeskus Helsinki from 5 to 7 November 2019.