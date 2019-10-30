TNC IT Solutions Group to unite the world of cryptocurrency

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

TNC IT Solutions Group has been launched to provide blockchain development and security services to fast developing companies in the crypto space.

TNC brings together the skills and experience of a network of more than 500 experts with backgrounds in blockchain and cryptocurrency, information technology, finance technology, commerce and public relations.

Once a company joins TNC, it will benefit from comprehensive support and expert input, as well as a full range of efficiencies and economies. TNC will offer financial support and investment, first-rate developers, tried and tested blockchain strategies, legal services and technical support.

Dubai-based, TNC has already invested US$5m in ABBC Foundation’s BuyAladdin project. The investment will accelerate the app’s development, ensuring fast and secure crypto transactions and protection from possible security threats. TNC’s native cryptocurrency, the Tokenncoin, will also be used for payment in the Aladdin Shopping Mall, the world’s first cryptocurrency shopping mall.