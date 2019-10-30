Search
Adequacy and Fair&Smart sign a strategic partnership for providing a global solution to governance of personal data

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Specializing in accompaniment and compliance for internal RGPD tools, Infhotep will integrate into its Adequacy offer solutions for consent and management of Fair & Smart rights for all external compliance issues.

Since 2016, Fair & Smart has developed a distributed platform for governance of personal data focusing on the BtoC area of RGDP compliance: the exercise of rights and consent management: “We are convinced that these BtoC aspects, which are the most visible and which constitute interactions in their own right with the clients, are and will increasingly be a differentiator for companies, a trust builder in their relations with their clients and partners,” says Xavier Lefevre, CEO of Fair & Smart.

Thanks to the modules developed by Fair & Smart, users of Adequacy, and first and foremost the DPO, will benefit from centralized processing of requests for the exercise of rights (access, portability, erasure...), and multi-channel management of consent with full auditability, an additional guarantee of precision and efficiency in data protection management.




