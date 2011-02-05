Talari receives Recommended Rating from NSS Labs in industry’s first SD-WAN Group Test results

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

NSS Labs, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity guidance. In this groundbreaking, inaugural test, nine of the industry’s leading SD-WAN products were examined to help enterprises understand the merits of products in the market and identify the capabilities best suited to meet their use case requirements.

Talari’s SD-WAN offering was one of only three out of nine products tested to receive the coveted ‘Recommended’ rating. The NSS Labs tests covered key areas of differentiation for SD-WAN products on Quality of Experience (QoE) for VoIP, QoE for video and network performance.

The NSS Labs SD-WAN Group test provides the most comprehensive independent technical research available of SD-WAN products on the market today and is based upon hundreds of hours of rigorous testing. NSS Labs is committed to providing empirical data and objective group test results that enable organisations to make educated decisions about purchasing and optimising security infrastructure products and services. As with all NSS Labs group tests, there is no fee for participation and the test methodology is available in the public domain to provide transparency and to help enterprises understand the factors behind test results.

Failsafe SD-WAN technology that delivers MPLS-class high availability and QoE for enterprise WANs using Internet connections to augment and/or replace their low bandwidth, expensive MPLS circuits is critical for enterprises seeking to adopt SD-WANs for the various benefits they deliver without sacrificing uptime or performance predictability for both interactive and real-time applications.

“The SD-WAN market holds strong potential and there are several impressive technologies available today for companies seeking to enhance or replace traditional WAN deployments,” said Jason Brvenik, Chief Technology Officer at NSS Labs. “The NSS Labs 2018 SD-WAN Group Test is the industry’s first baseline assessment of these technologies. Our testing validates that this is a technology that is ready for prime time.”