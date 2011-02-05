CNL Software and Herta Security Form Technology Partnership

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

CNL Software is pleased to announce it has entered a technology partnership with Herta, a developer of facial recognition solutions. The partnership, formed under the CNL Software Technology Alliance Program, has enabled the companies’ technologies to work together to help secure one of the world’s most iconic museums.

Herta focuses on the development of user-friendly software solutions that enable the integration of facial recognition in security applications that include access control, surveillance and identity verification at borders. Their deep learning algorithms work differently to traditional analytics, as faces are encoded directly into small templates, which are very fast to compare and yield much more accurate results. This provides an important technological advantage, especially when working with partners, as it allows the development of more robust, safer and efficient solutions. IPSecurityCenter(tm) PSIM takes a vendor agnostic approach to implementing flexible and scalable security management software. It allows security teams to efficiently integrate all of their technology from across their organization into one intuitive interface.

The integration is currently in use to protect some of the world’s most valuable exhibits in a state of the art security facility within an iconic museum in the middle east.