eSentire and Secure Infrastructure Provider Cyxtera Partner to Bring Zero-Trust Network Protection to Midsize Enterprises

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

eSentire, Inc., the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, and Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership to bring customers comprehensive security solutions designed to secure today’s modern hybrid IT environment.

The partnership combines eSentire’s 24x7 MDR with Cyxtera’s AppGate SDP zero-trust network offering, delivering industry-leading prevention and detection capabilities across customers’ hybrid IT environments. The two companies will jointly go-to-market to maximize customer reach for this mid-sized enterprise offering.

eSentire MDR and its Security Operations Centers (SOC) investigate and respond in real-time to known and unknown threats that bypass its customers’ traditional security controls. eSentire MDR ingests mass amounts of security data, leveraging advanced tools, like machine learning, to detect threats and respond to them on the customer’s behalf. Customers can now include AppGate SDP with eSentire MDR service, delivering improved cloud policy enforcement, fine-grained user access controls, and better user behavior-based response capabilities.