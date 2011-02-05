Storage Made Easy updates its multi-cloud iOS, Android and Mac Apps for the Enterprise File Fabric™

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Storage Made Easy™ (SME) announced that it has updated its iOS, Android and OSX client applications for its secure multi-cloud content management solution, the Enterprise File Fabric™.

The Storage Made Easy File Manager application for iOS has been updated with a number of improvements that include: support for streaming videos, as well as improvements to devices using iOS’s Accessibility tools. With video streaming support, users of the iOS application can now stream videos in real time that are stored on their on-cloud or on-premises storage platforms, without needing to download the entire video to their device. Users can also ‘scrub’ through videos, allowing them to quickly pan through the video to find their relevant portion.

The new iOS application also has received significant improvements around it’s integration with iOS’s Accessiblity toolsets, such as supporting Large Font modes.

The Enterprise File Fabric Android app has also received specific improvements to it’s hierarchical Notes application, allowing users to easily take, record, save and synchronize Notes that can be stored on any of the 60+ storge solution supported.

The SME mobile Apps Features include, among others:

• Ultra Secure File Sharing for over 60 storage clouds, including Amazon S3 and S3 comptible storage, that includes the ability to set time expiry and passwords.

• Sync: Sync from any cloud directory to any device. Users can also map directories from multiple storage endpoints to be sychronized.

• Upload /Download files directly to/from iOS / Android devices devices

• Cloud View: View documents ‘on Cloud’ without needing to download

• Document Sharing: Open files downloaded to SME in other iOS / Android Apps and vice-versa

• Local file Security: Can be set to use Apple’s device encryption or Android device encryption to protect all files stored on device

• Create / Manage Collaboration Groups for sharing files in workspaces directly from a device.

The macOS app suite has also received a raft of stability and user experience improvements, giving users the ultimate editing and browsing experience, whether that’s using the Enterprise File Fabric’s ‘Virtual’ OSX Drive in Finder, Cloud Files browser from the Mac menu bar, Desktop Syncronization, or editing directly from a browser through the File Fabric’s CloudEdit functionality (Open in a web browser and edit and save back to Cloud from the desktop application).

The SME macOS App suite consists of:

• Cloud Drive: Adds a mapped Cloud Drive that appears directly in Finder.

• Finder integration: Integrated ito Finder actions for sharing or locking a file.

• Desktop Sync: In addition to the drive nominate local or cloud folders for sync.

• Mail Integration Integrates directly into Mac Mail for secure file sharing.

• Search integration: Accessible directly from the toolbar.