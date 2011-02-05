Becrypt achieves UK Government G-Cloud 11 Certification

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

Becrypt announced that it is certified under the G-Cloud 11 framework to deliver cloud software and support services.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Becrypt solutions have been listed within the framework. This includes cloud software for application security and ICT, and cloud support for maintaining and securing cloud services.

G-Cloud services are divided into three categories:

• Cloud hosting such as content delivery networks or load balancing services

• Cloud software including accounting tools or customer service management software

• Cloud support for migration services or ongoing support

Becrypt’s recently launched Security Monitoring service supports organisations in the proactive identification of threats and security incidents, helping them to defend against cyber-attacks. This is achieved by providing customers with real-time threat detection visibility, helping to prioritise responses to the most threatening attacks, while they focus on their core business.

Suitable for protecting assets classified as ‘Official’ and ‘Official Sensitive’ under the Government Security Classifications policy, Becrypt’s services enable customers to meet regulatory and security compliance requirements.

Also included on the G-Cloud 11 procurement framework is Becrypt’s Managed Support Services aimed at Public Sector departments or projects that are ‘cloud-based’, requiring quick deployment and the ability to scale users as required.