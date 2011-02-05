Leading the way on data breach management

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Announcing Cordery Breach Navigator, the only data breach management solution that combines legal and compliance expertise with intelligent workflows; to ensure the best outcome for businesses and their reputations.

As the nature and impact of data breaches continues to evolve, LexisNexis and Cordery have combined to launch Cordery Breach Navigator, the only cross industry data breach management solution that combines legal and compliance expertise with intelligent workflows; to ensure the best outcome for businesses and their reputations.

Data breaches are increasingly complex business events with far-reaching financial and reputational consequences. When they happen, the response must be swift, comprehensive and critically, effective.

Developing a consistent approach to managing incidents and potential data breaches, especially one which keeps pace with legislative changes, Data Protection Authority rulings and best practice, is time-consuming and difficult.

Cordery Breach Navigator is intended to address the need for businesses to develop and deploy effective breach management processes across their organisations. At the same time, providing a consistent way of triaging and identifying long terms strategies to reduce breaches. It also provides support to data protection teams who are often expected to advise senior management and other stakeholders in preparing for regulatory reporting and interviews.

Cordery Breach Navigator is available from 1st July 2019.