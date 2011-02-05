StarLink honored with Two Prestigious Awards by Palo Alto Networks

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

StarLink announced receiving two prestigious awards: ‘The EMEA Distributor of the Year Award’ and ‘The EMEA Excellence for Training Award’ by Palo Alto Networks at an esteemed awards ceremony during their Annual Partner Summit in Toronto, Canada.

StarLink’s partnership with Palo Alto Networks as its VAD commenced in 2015 and with a focused and comprehensive expert Sales & Presales team across MEA, StarLink has supported Palo Alto Networks extend their reach on-the-ground across the region. This alliance has been instrumental in propelling Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall solutions and in aligning their focus and expertise with StarLink’s vision of a preventative approach to cyber threats.

Palo Alto Networks Global Awards reflects recognition of top performing partners in different geographical regions for rising up to the professional challenges, successfully accomplishing their global business objectives, for achieving operational excellence and driving value to enterprises. Currently StarLink is VAD for Palo Alto Networks in the MEA region however, this recognition was from amongst distributors at the EMEA level.