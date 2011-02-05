Alan Daifuku Joins Tinyclues as Data Protection Officer (DPO)

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Alan Daifuku began his career at Business Objects before joining SAP following the acquisition of Business Objects. At SAP, Alan first managed the delivery of a software solution for enterprise performance management; he then went on to manage workplace strategy and the implementation of collaborative tools for all SAP development teams worldwide. Subsequently, he joined a Swiss-based IT consulting firm, where he managed the department responsible for delivering IT solutions.

By joining Tinyclues, Alan takes on a new strategic role: Data Protection Officer. His goal is to ensure that Tinyclues’ processes, systems and data continue to comply with GDPR. In doing so, he gives advice and recommendations to the company on the interpretation and application of data protection rules; he also ensures that information systems and procedures protect the personal data of clients and employees. Lastly, he raises awareness internally and externally on the rights, obligations and responsibilities of data protection.

Alan Daifuku holds an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, where he acquired a global vision of a company’s strategic challenges. Passionate about hiking, you can find him regularly on the trails of the French Fontainebleau forest or in the Vosges.