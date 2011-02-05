Matrix Comsec Enters Canada with Its Intelligent Enterprise Security and Communication Solutions

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Comsec is preparing to spread its footprints in the Canadian market. Matrix is a specialize enterprise and each of our solutions are designed and manufactured in our very own DSIR (Department of Scientific and Industrial Research) certified Research and Development Center. More than 40% of our manpower is dedicated to the development of cutting-edge enterprise solutions. We also bear customer and market requirements in mind while designing our Security and Communication solutions to ensure that they turn out to be the perfect solution for modern enterprises.

Additionally, we offer solutions that cater enterprises across various verticals such as Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Banking & Finance, and so on. Our solutions are carefully designed to meet individual requirements of each of these verticals’ market.

Our range of solutions includes IP Video Surveillance, People Mobility Management - Time-Attendance and Access Control, Unified Communications and IP Endpoints. Matrix Comsec has successfully assisted leading brands to overcome their security and communication challenges with our proven and innovative solutions across diverse industries in the USA. We are aiming at having similar brand wins and earn customer loyalty in Canada as well. As part of our marketing strategy, we are going to penetrate the Canadian market and reach small & large enterprises of Canada with BTL marketing activities such as upcoming security and telecom exhibitions along with social and print media, etc. We see Canada as one of the potential countries to penetrate with our advanced solutions and make a mark among system integrators and end customers. We aim at becoming a name that believes in delivering substantial Security and Telecom products and solutions.

To further understand the Canadian market, we will also be participating in the Security Canada Central to be held on 24th - 25th OCT’18. This event will serve as one of the greatest platforms for us to interact with the like-minded system integrators and project consultants of Canada sharing a similar vision like Matrix Comsec; i.e. to deliver world-class and advanced Surveillance, Access Control and Unified Communication solutions to modern enterprises. Interacting with the system integrators will give us greater insight into the enterprise demographics and challenges of the security and communications market in Canada, which will further assist us in understanding the niche requirements of enterprises in Canada and engineer solutions meeting their exact requirements.