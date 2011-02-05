Etix Everywhere to acquire NeoCenter Ouest

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Etix Everywhere, acquires NeoCenter Ouest, a hosting company operating in the West of France. With two additional data centers in the West of France, the company expands its network in France.

A regional presence supporting companies and local authorities

Since 2014, Etix Everywhere has been deploying a global network of neutral data centers in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

With the two additional data centers operated by NeoCenter Ouest in St-Herblain and in La Roche-sur-Yon, Etix Everywhere expands its national network and becomes the leader in the West of France, where the company was already present with two data centers. Together, these facilities will enable businesses and communities to benefit from high value-added services by giving them access to the services of an IT and telecom marketplace, unique in the region.

A fast-growing company

In addition to this acquisition, Etix Everywhere, which already operates nine data centers in France and abroad (Belgium, Iceland, Sweden and Morocco) will deliver five more sites by the end of the year in Ghana, Brazil and Colombia. This development results in strong growth in the company’s sales and profitability.