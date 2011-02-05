StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform Receives Red Hat Container Certification

May 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform delivers critical capabilities to protect cloud-native applications across the entire development life cycle. As a Red Hat certified container, the StackRox platform helps users enable:

Visibility: StackRox provides comprehensive visibility into containerized environments, including all container registries and images; orchestrator (e.g., Kubernetes) configurations, deployments and metadata; runtime activity; network topology; and more.

Vulnerability Management: StackRox integrates with CI/CD pipelines and protects containers from vulnerabilities throughout their life cycle, from the time images are built to when deployments launch and are running.

Compliance: StackRox enables continuous compliance checks for controls defined in CIS Benchmarks for Docker and Kubernetes, NIST 800-190, PCI DSS, and HIPAA as well as internal policies.

Network Segmentation: StackRox enforces firewalling and segmentation policies by providing visibility, simulation, recommendations, and the ability to apply updated network policies to Kubernetes.

Configuration Management: StackRox provides automated and on-going checks images, container, and Kubernetes configurations, protecting against misconfigurations across the environment such as exposed dashboards or metadata.

Risk Profiling: StackRox profiles overall risk across workloads by correlating and analyzing various risk factors and pinpoints the highest-risk deployments that need immediate remediation.

Threat Detection and Response: StackRox leverages a combination of rules, whitelists, and behavioral modeling to automatically detect and prevent threats, including suspicious or malicious activity while minimizing noise and alert fatigue.

In addition to supporting Red Hat OpenShift, the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform supports all Kubernetes deployments, including self-managed clusters; managed services such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE; and other Kubernetes distributions like Docker Enterprise Edition.