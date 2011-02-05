Endace Launches Deep Storage 10GbE Network Recorder

Endace announced the launch of its new EndaceProbe™ 8200 Series Analytics Platform for monitoring in 10GbE networks.

The new 8200 Series combines 100% accurate packet capture with deep storage capacity, rapid search capability and impressive hosting density in a very compact 2RU footprint. This modular approach allows customers to continually and cost-effectively expand their monitoring infrastructure. As their networks grow and new cyber threats emerge, EndaceProbes provide the flexibility to deploy new solutions without costly hardware expansions or replacements.

With 360 terabytes of effective packet storage and write-to-disk speed of 15Gbps, the 8200 Series is an ideal building block for growing networks, allowing customers to scale packet capture speed, storage capacity and hosting capability as network bandwidth consumption increases over time. The 8200’s powerful hosting environment enables easy deployment of multiple security and performance analytics solutions from Endace’s industry-leading Fusion partners, as well as from open source projects.

The EndaceProbe’s modular design lets customers stack or group multiple EndaceProbes together to form a network-wide packet capture and analytics infrastructure. This centrally managed, centrally searchable infrastructure allows them to deploy new or upgraded analytics solutions quickly and easily across the network. Hosted applications have access to all network traffic in real-time for detection of security threats or performance issues, and new tools can be deployed in parallel with legacy solutions on the same appliance.

The EndaceProbe 8200 Series is available immediately.