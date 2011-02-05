Tenable Expands Partnership with ServiceNow to Improve Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced its enhanced integration with ServiceNow to help shared customers improve their vulnerability prioritization and remediation programs by addressing one of the most difficult challenges in cybersecurity — vulnerability overload.

Prioritizing vulnerabilities with the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) presents significant limitations since it scores the majority as ‘high’ or ‘critical.’ Tenable recently released Vulnerability Priority Ratings (VPR) as part of Predictive Prioritization to help organizations focus remediation on the three percent of vulnerabilities that are most likely to be exploited. Now, Tenable is bringing VPR to ServiceNow Security Operations. For the first time, security and IT teams can use VPR scores to view, sort and filter the remediation priority of each flaw based on the risk it poses to the business.

The latest integration also enables customers to sync their vulnerability data 400 percent faster by ingesting multiple Tenable vulnerability data streams simultaneously — rather than individually — into ServiceNow Vulnerability Response and the ServiceNow CMDB. Together, Tenable and ServiceNow are helping security and IT teams to more quickly respond to the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk and ultimately reduce their Cyber Exposure gap.

The enhanced integration introduces a single integration app for both Tenable.io®and Tenable.sc™ (formerly SecurityCenter), providing a seamless user experience and interface for customers who leverage the flexible deployment options of the Tenable Cyber Exposure platform.