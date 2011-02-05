Sophos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that Gartner, Inc., has once again positioned Sophos as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms1. This is the 11th time in a row Sophos has been positioned as Leader.

We believe our placement is driven by our strong endpoint protection, real-world endpoint detection and response (EDR) usability, as well as our unifying platform, Sophos Central. We believe Gartner recognized Sophos for our proven record at stopping ransomware, the deep learning technology that blocks never-seen-before malware, and our anti-exploit technology. These are some of the ensemble of technologies available in Intercept X.

development of EDR for endpoints and servers for advanced threat investigations.”

In addition to this industry recognition, Sophos recently achieved the following industry awards for Intercept X:

• Highest security effectiveness and best value in NSS Labs 2019 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test

• AAA rating for both Enterprise and SMB from SE Labs

• #1 for Malware Protection and Exploit Protection from MRG Effitas

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, August 2019.