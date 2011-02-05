ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

For six years running, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.1 In the 2019 report, ServiceNow is positioned the highest for its ability to execute. ServiceNow ITSM transforms the impact, speed and delivery of IT so customers can deliver great experiences, increase productivity and achieve new insights.

ServiceNow has 51.1% of the global Experience Management: IT Service Management (ITSM) market share in 2018 according to Gartner.2 The company was also named an August 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools,3 which recognizes vendors in the market by verified end user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.

Unchain Innovation With ITSM

Gartner defines the IT service management (ITSM) tools market as follows: “ITSM tools help infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations manage the consumption of IT services, the infrastructure that supports the IT services and the IT organization’s responsibility in delivering these services. These are most heavily used by IT service desks and IT service delivery functions to support the tasks and workflows for processes including incident, request, problem, change, service level, knowledge and configuration management.”

As IT leaders look to transform their service delivery model across IT, ServiceNow lets them unify the IT experience on a single platform. Customers can ensure IT is meeting service commitments while aligning to business goals and empowering the organization with insights into service delivery while identifying trends that may impact long term plans.

With ServiceNow, a leading credit reporting company redirected IT resources from putting out fires to delivering a superior customer experience and IT now spends 80% of its time on innovation. A children’s apparel company consolidated IT systems and accelerated service delivery, saving $3 million in license, maintenance, and hardware costs.

Key recent ServiceNow ITSM innovations include:

• Virtual Agent: Resolve common requests, increase customer satisfaction and keep agents focused on what matters with advanced AI and machine learning intelligence in ServiceNow’s enterprise chatbot solution

• Agent Workspace: Improve agent efficiency, prioritize work and take action with a workspace built to facilitate resolution

• ITSM Mobile: Get work done from anywhere with a native mobile experience

• Predictive Intelligence: Resolve issues faster by using built in machine learning to automatically prioritize and assign issues

Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow ITSM includes powerful capabilities that drive cross functional communication and processes, including a single data model to eliminate silos, automated workflows to reduce bottlenecks and knowledge management to manage policies in one location. Customers gain native artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to predict, prioritize and proactively manage the work that matters most.

Additional Information

1. Gartner, ‘Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools’ by Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, Siddharth Shetty, August 29, 2019.

2. Gartner, “Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2018” by Terilyn Palanca, Hai Swinehart, Neda Gupta, Vanitha Dsilva, Laurie Wurster, Balaji Abbabatulla, Robert Anderson, Fabrizio Biscotti, Alan Dayley, Sid Deshpande, Jime Hare, Bindi Bhullar, Wararu Katsurashima, John Kostoulas, Rustam Malik, Sharat Menon, Chandra Mukhyala, Chris Pang, Julian Poulter, Michael Warrilow, Alys Woodward, Yanna Dharmasthira, Craig Roth, April 8, 2019.

3. Gartner, Best IT Service Management Tools (ITSM) Software of 2018 as Reviewed by Customers