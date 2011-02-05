Ping Identity Named a Leader Once Again in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Access Management

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, for the third consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant is designed to help companies evaluate technology providers’ completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The organization offers a cloud-based PingOne for Customers solution, a developer-friendly API platform that helps enable organizations to easily embed secure identity services—user registration, multi-factor authentication (MFA), self-service profile management and more—into their applications. PingIntelligence for APIs, which can apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to continuously inspect, report and act on all API activity, also contributed to Ping’s leadership position.

Identity Security Done Right

The Ping Intelligent IdentityTM platform delivers a unified, standards-based identity and access management (IAM) solution that provides secure and seamless user experiences for customers, employees, and partners. The solution includes authentication and single sign-on, MFA, access security, directory, intelligent API security and data governance capabilities that work together to enable a secure, connected and agile enterprise.