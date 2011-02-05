Sophos Cloud Optix Now Available on AWS Marketplace

October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Sophos announced availability of Sophos Cloud Optix on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. As a new agentless software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, Cloud Optix automatically discovers cloud assets, detects cloud security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and provides threat response for AWS customers.

More than 200,000 active AWS Marketplace customers can now access and set up Cloud Optix on a per-host, per-hour basis for flexible scaling, with no minimum term contract. Automatically discovering cloud assets in minutes, Cloud Optix provides a full topology view of cloud infrastructure, leverages artificial intelligence to highlight and mitigate threat exposure, and integrates with native AWS APIs. It provides teams with a single view of security posture across multiple cloud environments, including AWS, and enables organizations to accurately visualize and secure cloud infrastructure continuously, and confidently.

Cloud Optix is now available on AWS Marketplace.