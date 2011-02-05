Minkels and Data Center Operators Jointly Design Brand New Cabinet Platform ‘Nexpand’

October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The new platform, named Nexpand, has been designed and built from the ground up based around four values: Smart, Solid, Secure and Sustainable. With the feature-rich Nexpand platform customers can rely on a scalable and future-proof platform meeting increased data center technology demands as a result of the exponential rise in Digitalization, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Edge and Artificial Intelligence (AI).