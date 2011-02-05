Minkels and Data Center Operators Jointly Design Brand New Cabinet Platform ‘Nexpand’
October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
Minkels, a brand of Legrand, unveiled its new cabinet platform solution for data centers.
The new platform, named Nexpand, has been designed and built from the ground up based around four values: Smart, Solid, Secure and Sustainable. With the feature-rich Nexpand platform customers can rely on a scalable and future-proof platform meeting increased data center technology demands as a result of the exponential rise in Digitalization, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Edge and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
