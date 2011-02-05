Check Point Revamps Small and Medium Business’ Security to Protect from the Most Advanced Cyber Attacks

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced the release of the new 1500 series security gateways for SMBs. The two new SMB appliances set new standards of protection against the most advanced fifth-generation cyberattacks, and offer unrivalled ease of deployment and management.

According to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 43% of all breach victims were small businesses, and 63% of attack attempts against SMBs were successful. The cost of disruption from cyber-attacks against SMBs can exceed $1M, according to a Ponemon Institute report, which can have a devastating effect on an organization.

The 1550 and 1590 gateways are powered by Check Point’s R80 release. R80 is the industry’s most advanced security management software, and includes multi-layered next-generation protection from both known threats and zero-day attacks using the award-winning SandBlast™ Zero-Day Protection, plus antivirus, anti-bot, IPS, app control, URL filtering and identity awareness.

The new 1500 series empowers Small and Midsize businesses with Enterprise Grade Security:

• 100% block score for malware prevention for email and web, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test

• Up to 2 times more performance from previous generations. The 1550 Gateway offers 450Mbps of threat prevention performance, and the 1590 Gateway offers 660Mbps

• The 1550 provides maximum firewall throughput of 2Gbps and the 1590 provides maximum firewall throughput of 4Gbps

• The 1550 features six 1GbE ports and the 1590 features ten 1GbE ports both have Wi-Fi and integrated cellular modem architected for LTE and 5G

• Check Point WatchTower mobile application, enables IT staff to monitor their networks and quickly mitigate security threats on the go from their mobile device

• Out-of-the-box zero-touch provisioning allows for under 1-minute setup

• IoT devices discovery and recognition for accurate security policy definition.