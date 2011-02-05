Search
Solebit Partners with Gigamon

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Solebit has become an ecosystem partner of Gigamon Inc., to help organizations improve their security stance. As a result of this partnership, Gigamon customers can easily test and implement the Solebit next generation advanced cyber threat prevention solution which provides signature-less zero-day protection. The Solebit SoleGATE™ solution is both faster and more accurate than traditional network “sandbox” solutions.

Leveraging an innovative non-behavioral approach to cybersecurity protection, Solebit’s solution rapidly detects code in data files to overcome limitations in existing dynamic-analysis methods. The SoleGATE Security Platform is anchored by DvC™, a patented, real-time, signature-less engine, which conclusively identifies malware threats regardless of evasion technique, file type, operating system, and client-side application whether on-premise or in the cloud. When integrated with the GigaSECURE® Security Delivery Platform, the SoleGATE can be easily implemented in both monitor and blocking modes.

SoleGATE provides comprehensive coverage for advanced cyberattacks against an organization, in real-time. Using evasion-proof, signature-less, patented technology, SoleGATE instantaneously detects any malicious code entering an organization and blocks it conclusively.




