Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Garrett, 60, has an extensive history of leadership in finance and accounting in the technology industry. He was appointed Executive Vice President and CFO of Adobe in February 2007 and retired from this position on April 9, 2018. He previously served as SVP and CFO of the Software Group of EMC Corporation from June 2004 until January 2007. In addition, Garrett served as EVP and CFO of Documentum from 2002 until December 2003 before its acquisition by EMC. Garrett currently serves on the board of directors at GoDaddy Inc. and Pure Storage, Inc. He holds an MBA from Marist College and a BS from Boston University.

The appointment of Garrett brings Cisco’s board to 12 members, including: Carol A. Bartz, former CEO, Yahoo! Inc.; M. Michele Burns, former chairman and CEO, Mercer LLC; Michael D. Capellas, founder and CEO, Capellas Strategic Partners; Amy L. Chang, founder and CEO, Accompany, Inc.; Dr. John L. Hennessy, director of the Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program and former president, Stanford University; Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, Chancellor, State University of New York; Roderick C. McGeary, former vice chairman, KPMG, LLP; Charles H. Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco; Arun Sarin, KBE, former CEO, Vodafone Group Plc; Brenton L. Saunders, CEO and President, Allergan plc and Steven M. West, founder and partner, Emerging Company Partners LLC.