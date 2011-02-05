Sir Michael Fallon to host Counter Terror Awards at SCTX18

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

The organisers of Security & Counter Terror Expo have announced that Sir Michael Fallon MP, former Secretary of State for Defence and member of the National Security Council, will host the inaugural Counter Terror Awards during the event next month.

The awards ceremony will take place at Olympia, London on 6 March 2018, with an audience of European security leaders, including senior counter terror police officers, and heads of security from both the private and public sectors.

The Counter Terror Awards have been launched to recognise the efforts of organisations in both the public and private sectors. It rewards those that have made significant contributions to counter terror strategy in the UK and overseas, and helped mitigate the diverse range of terrorist threats that nations and businesses face every day. Ten different awards will be up for grabs on the day, including the Transport Security Award, Counter Terror IT Product Award and Counter Terror Policing Award.

In addition to presenting the 10 top awards, Sir Michael Fallon – who held office for three years between 2014 and 2017 – will give an address on the UK security sector. He commented: “I’m delighted to be hosting the first Counter Terror Awards at SCTX this year. The sharing of information and best practice is absolutely critical in our united fight against terrorism and the coming together of such a large number of leading European security professionals is a great way to facilitate that. Whether it’s cyber or physical attacks, the UK has demonstrated that it leads the way in protecting civilians and assets, and it’s important to recognise the people and organisations that contribute to our national security.”

David Thompson, event director of SCTX, added: “Sir Michael brings a wealth of experience to the event and we’re looking forward to his address from the time he spent leading the UK’s armed forces and protecting the security and interests of the country.”

The shortlist for the ten categories has been announced, with the winners recognised for their contributions to reducing the threat from global terrorism.

SCTX is part of UK Security Week that will run from 6-7 March 2018 and include a number of networking events.