SGS co-signs Charter of Trust on Cybersecurity

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

SGS signed a Charter of Trust on Cybersecurity at the Munich Security Conference, alongside eight leading companies, all committed to a safer digital world.

The launch of the Charter recalls the crucial importance and the major challenges posed to the world in terms of cybersecurity. Conscious of their responsibilities, the signatories undertake to join forces to promote the principles enacted by the Charter.

Designed to make the digital world safer, the Charter focuses on three objectives: the protection of the data of individuals and businesses; the prevention of damage to people, businesses and infrastructure; and the establishment of trust bases within the digital world.

For Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, the establishment of mandatory certification by independent third parties and the promotion of multilateral collaboration are key principles of the Charter: "In the absence of a unified global certification system, the different levels of certification requirements associated with the many regulatory framework approaches have resulted in fragmentation of the Digital Single Market. These barriers result in redundant costs for manufacturers and operators, and uncertainty for consumers."

Frankie Ng continues: "Independence plays a vital role in confidence in security. Since cybersecurity levels cannot be tested and verified by the end user or the consumer, the use of third-party certification must meet this need in the most reliable way."