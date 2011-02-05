Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

QSAN appoints Hollis Technology as reseller Partner

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

QSAN has announced the appointment of Hollis technology as a Reseller Partner for its XCube series of products which bring enterprise-class features to small and medium sized businesses.

The QSAN XCube series provides a simple, scalable and reliable storage solution that meets the SAN and NAS requirements of organisations for outstanding performance, secure data protection and comprehensive data management. It delivers high levels of redundancy with seamless failover to make high-performing all-Flash arrays a reality for SMBs.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 