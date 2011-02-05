QSAN appoints Hollis Technology as reseller Partner

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

QSAN has announced the appointment of Hollis technology as a Reseller Partner for its XCube series of products which bring enterprise-class features to small and medium sized businesses.

The QSAN XCube series provides a simple, scalable and reliable storage solution that meets the SAN and NAS requirements of organisations for outstanding performance, secure data protection and comprehensive data management. It delivers high levels of redundancy with seamless failover to make high-performing all-Flash arrays a reality for SMBs.