Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Sir Christopher Coville Joins SecureCloud+ Advisors

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

SecureCloud+, a trusted provider of next-generation secure information systems to government and defence, announces that Sir Christopher Coville has joined the Company as Senior Defence Advisor.

Sir Chris has enjoyed a successful second career in business and in the Third Sector. He is past Chairman of Westland Helicopters Ltd (2005-February 2011), and past Chairman of the European Aerospace Companies’ Rotorcraft Group (2004-12). His portfolio includes Defence and Security Advisor roles to BT, EMC and Rockwell Collins UK. In recognition of his leadership role in Cyber and STEM Skills Development, he is a member of the Information Assurance Advisory Council (IAAC) community of interest, a frequent speaker to the Security Awareness Special Interest Group (SASIG) and is a Special Advisor with the Aviation Skills Partnership.

SecureCloud+ is a trusted provider of secure communication and collaboration services for Defence and Government. SecureCloud+ has a proven track record delivering solutions to all tiers of the government’s IT security classifications, including TOP SECRET. SecureCloud+ specializes in network communications systems including team communications, dimensional visualization, asset rights management and information redaction across multiple security domains. High-grade secure communications are delivered as an end-to-end managed service from accredited facilities. SecureCloud+ applies data visualisation, artificial intelligence and machine learning to rapidly deliver modern communications whilst supporting existing client infrastructures.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 