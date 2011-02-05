Sir Christopher Coville Joins SecureCloud+ Advisors

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sir Chris has enjoyed a successful second career in business and in the Third Sector. He is past Chairman of Westland Helicopters Ltd (2005-February 2011), and past Chairman of the European Aerospace Companies’ Rotorcraft Group (2004-12). His portfolio includes Defence and Security Advisor roles to BT, EMC and Rockwell Collins UK. In recognition of his leadership role in Cyber and STEM Skills Development, he is a member of the Information Assurance Advisory Council (IAAC) community of interest, a frequent speaker to the Security Awareness Special Interest Group (SASIG) and is a Special Advisor with the Aviation Skills Partnership.

SecureCloud+ is a trusted provider of secure communication and collaboration services for Defence and Government. SecureCloud+ has a proven track record delivering solutions to all tiers of the government’s IT security classifications, including TOP SECRET. SecureCloud+ specializes in network communications systems including team communications, dimensional visualization, asset rights management and information redaction across multiple security domains. High-grade secure communications are delivered as an end-to-end managed service from accredited facilities. SecureCloud+ applies data visualisation, artificial intelligence and machine learning to rapidly deliver modern communications whilst supporting existing client infrastructures.