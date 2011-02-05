Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Demisto

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Palo Alto Networks announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Demisto, a leading security company in the security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) space. Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will acquire Demisto for a total purchase price of $560 million, subject to adjustment, to be paid in cash and stock. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal third quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The addition of Demisto’s orchestration and automation technologies will accelerate Palo Alto Networks Application Framework strategy and serve as a critical step forward in the company’s aim to deliver immediate threat prevention and response for security teams. Demisto’s automated playbooks have helped reduce alerts that require human review by as much as 95 percent, allowing security teams to focus on the most complex threats. This well-developed approach will bring Palo Alto Networks closer to using AI and machine learning to help further automate significant parts of the company’s customers’ security operations.

Demisto has developed a highly effective go-to-market strategy that has enabled it to attract more than 150 customers, a quarter of which are in the Fortune 500 and include large organizations in healthcare, high technology, financial services and other industry verticals. Demisto plans to continue executing against the company’s aggressive growth plans and leverage Palo Alto Networks distribution to achieve its ambitious goals. At the same time, Demisto will work closely with the Palo Alto Networks team to strengthen its existing integration with the Application Framework.

Demisto’s products will continue to be available to customers and partners after the transaction closes. Demisto founders, Slavik Markovich, Rishi Bhargava, Dan Sarel and Guy Rinat, will join Palo Alto Networks.