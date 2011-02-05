Cybera announces strategic Virocom partnership and bolsters EMEA team

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cybera has announced a new strategic partnership with network service provider, Virocom, which will enable Cybera to strengthen its channel relationships and drive rapid growth within the EMEA market.

Cybera’s purpose-built network services platform will empower Virocom’s retail customers that operate multiple remote business locations, to rapidly deploy, secure, and optimise new cloud-based applications and services.

Hubert Da Costa, SVP and GM of EMEA operations at Cybera, adds: “Virocom’s stellar culture combined with the depth of quality throughout its organisation, makes it the perfect partner for continuing our global journey. This partnership enables Cybera to leverage the channel, which is the most powerful route to market for any organisation as it prioritises international expansion.”

To further accelerate its engagement with the channel partner community, Cybera has appointed Michael Prescott as its new EMEA Sales Director, while Roger Jones has joined as EMEA Solutions Director, helping to further build Cybera’s presence within the region.

With over 20 years of IT sales experience behind him, most recently with Dell Technologies, Michael’s previous leadership positions within Avaya, EMC and Honeywell has armed him with extensive knowledge of the channel, retail, hospitality and transport sectors. This will prove invaluable as Michael drives increased sales for Cybera.

Roger Jones joins Cybera with over a quarter-century of technical experience behind him and will oversee the direction of Cybera’s new and existing customer solutions. Previously leading O2’s technical team, Roger also possesses extensive knowledge of the retail sector, having played a leading role in securing a £70m, five-year managed WAN deal with UK retail giant, Sainsbury’s.