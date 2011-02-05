MDS UAE Group Ranked Number One IT Services Provider in the UAE

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

MDS UAE, a technology services provider, announced that it has been ranked as the UAE’s number one IT Services Provider based on a 2017 market share analysis by IDC for the past many consecutive years. The company outperformed all its competitors in revenues in 2017 and captured the highest market share in the UAE’s IT services market space according to the IDC Worldwide Services Semi-annual Tracker 2H 2017.