Check Point Launches Industry-leading Partner Program to Accelerate Sales and Reward Partners for Client Engagement

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced its new global partner program, Check PointS. The program is unique in rewarding solution providers for activities that strengthen their relationships with customers, and will create unrivalled sales opportunities, giving partners the resources they need to accelerate their Check Point sales revenues and develop even closer business relationships.

The Check PointS program was developed in close consultation with the company’s partners, to remove the complexity often associated with selling and supporting security solutions. The program enables easier, more flexible collaboration with partners, directly rewarding them for sales-generating activities, accelerating sales cycles and providing expert support and resources.

The program’s innovative approach replaces conventional partner schemes that are based on pure revenues, and will benefit large, mid-sized and boutique partners equally by rewarding them based on their investments in customer interactions rather than pure sales results. It also recognizes the changing sales opportunities around technologies such as cloud and mobile, which require ongoing customer engagement rather than a one-off sale.

Starting from April 2 2019, Check Point partners will begin earnings points for engaging in activities that drive customer engagement and investment, such as meetings with customers’ C-level executives, conducting product demos, or having planning or training sessions with Check Point. Then, in January 2020, partners’ points totals will contribute to determining their level in the Check PointS program.

The Check PointS Program’s tiered levels reward channel partners with competitive product discounts and guaranteed margins, enabling partners to take full advantage of new opportunities available in the growing network and data security market. It provides dedicated account teams, enhanced sales tools and market development funding, demand creation and marketing activities, increased product margins and incentives for partners, and advanced sales and product training.

Partners will log eligible Check PointS activities using a purpose-made mobile app. In addition to tracking activity at the partner level, Check Point will monitor the points earned by each partner employee, who will qualify for individual rewards once they reach agreed point thresholds.

In 2018, Check Point announced Infinity Total Protection, a revolutionary security consumption model that enables enterprises to prevent Gen V cyberattacks. This innovative model utilizes Check Point Infinity Architecture components, providing the highest levels of security, while also reducing cost by consolidating security components with a simple all-inclusive, per-user, per-year subscription offering – giving partners more opportunities to engage with customers.