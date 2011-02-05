Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

F-Secure nets two AV-TEST Best Protection Awards in one go

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure has won its sixth and seventh AV-TEST Institute’s Best Protection Award. The accolades re-affirm that businesses and consumers can continue to place their trust in F-Secure.

F-Secure Protection Service for Business (PSB) and F-Secure SAFE passed AV-TEST’s rigorous scrutiny to gain the awards.

Best-in-class, reliable endpoint protection is critical to protecting end-users and stops attackers in their tracks before they can gain a foothold inside a network or on a personal device.

F-Secure has Labs with a world-class team of researchers and an active threat hunting team, which uses offensive techniques to both spot and anticipate emerging threats. F-Secure uses a combination of both human and AI excellence to protect their customers, with consultants on four continents that conduct incident response, forensics, and data breach recovery.

F-Secure Protection Service for Business is available for corporate customers through our reseller network. More info: F-Secure PSB

F-Secure SAFE is available globally for consumers through retailers, operator partners and directly from the F-Secure e-store. It comes also as part of the premium subscription F-Secure TOTAL bundled with VPN and password manager.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 