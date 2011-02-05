F-Secure nets two AV-TEST Best Protection Awards in one go

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure has won its sixth and seventh AV-TEST Institute’s Best Protection Award. The accolades re-affirm that businesses and consumers can continue to place their trust in F-Secure.

F-Secure Protection Service for Business (PSB) and F-Secure SAFE passed AV-TEST’s rigorous scrutiny to gain the awards.

Best-in-class, reliable endpoint protection is critical to protecting end-users and stops attackers in their tracks before they can gain a foothold inside a network or on a personal device.

F-Secure has Labs with a world-class team of researchers and an active threat hunting team, which uses offensive techniques to both spot and anticipate emerging threats. F-Secure uses a combination of both human and AI excellence to protect their customers, with consultants on four continents that conduct incident response, forensics, and data breach recovery.

F-Secure Protection Service for Business is available for corporate customers through our reseller network. More info: F-Secure PSB

F-Secure SAFE is available globally for consumers through retailers, operator partners and directly from the F-Secure e-store. It comes also as part of the premium subscription F-Secure TOTAL bundled with VPN and password manager.