Silver Peak Expands North American Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Silver Peak announced the expansion of its North American distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to develop the Silver Peak channel and enable VARs and resellers to build successful SD-WAN business practices.

Anchored by the business-driven Unity EdgeConnect(tm) SD-WAN edge platform and Partner Edge program, network- and security-focused partners now have access to SD-WAN resources, programs and technology to bolster success.

In teaming with SYNNEX, Silver Peak is focused on enlarging and enabling its channel, encompassing the United States, Canada and Latin America. Today’s announcement complements previously announced global distribution agreements with Westcon-Comstor that span Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Channel partners now benefit from a broader range of joint SD-WAN value-added programs, services and offerings, enabling partners to rapidly identify and close new EdgeConnect customer opportunities. Expanded programs and services include:

Dedicated Silver Peak focused SYNNEX staff,

Pre and post sales services,

Proof of concept and demo gear access,

Enablement, training and education programs,

Financing programs, including extended terms and rebates,

Access to pre and post sales engineering resources,

Co-marketing funds, programs and events,

Full distribution, logistics and integration services.