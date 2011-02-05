Device Authority Appoints Founder of nCipher Dr. Nicko van Someren as Board Member

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announced Dr. Nicko van Someren has joined the Device Authority board as a Board Member. The appointment follows a successful week at RSA conference where the Device Authority executive team and chairman met with Nicko to finalise him joining the board.

Nicko is a technologist and entrepreneur based in Boulder, Colorado. He has more than two decades of experience leading, developing and bringing to market disruptive security technologies. He co-founded two successful start-up technology companies with IPO exits, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in shareholder value.

Today, Nicko serves as Absolute Software’s Chief Technology Officer, where he oversees the direction and strategic vision of Absolute’s product security architecture and roadmap. Prior to his role at Absolute, Nicko has served as the Chief Technology Officer of several innovating organisations including nCipher Plc. (now a part of Entrust Datacard), Good Technologies (now a part of BlackBerry) and the Linux Foundation, as well as serving as the Chief Security Architect at Juniper Networks, Inc.

Nicko also serves as a board member and advisor for numerous startups and is a mentor for the Techstars accelerator program in Boulder, CO. He has a PhD from Trinity College, Cambridge and is a fellow of both the Royal Academy of Engineering and British Computer Society.