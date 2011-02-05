F-Secure Radar wins Techconsult vulnerability management award

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Finnish cyber security company F-Secure continues to receive market recognition for their solutions, with the current win being a first for the company. The latest accolade is the Professional User Rating: Security Solutions 2019 (PUR-S) Champion Award given for Radar by German research and analyst firm Techconsult.

F-Secure Radar is a PCI ASV certified, turnkey vulnerability scanning and management platform. It allows users to efficiently identify, evaluate, and prioritize vulnerabilities and security risks, even beyond their organization’s own network assets.

Unpatched and badly configured software is a key attack vector and breach enabler, especially when it comes to more advanced attacks. F-Secure Radar can significantly lower the cost of an organization’s vulnerability management process by automatically and proactively identifying vulnerabilities – and prioritizing them based on business risk.

F-Secure’s Teemu Myllykangas, Radar Solution Director, explains that prioritization of vulnerabilities should be done based on true business risk rather than the perceived severity of the vulnerability.

Vulnerability Management (VM) is the process of identifying, evaluating, reporting, and remediating security vulnerabilities in business processes, web applications, and systems, as well as the software that runs on them. This is not the entire attack surface, however.

F-Secure Radar leverages the Finnish cyber security company’s trademark combination of human expertise and AI excellence. The expertise and real-world experience gained from F-Secure’s penetration testers and red teaming exercises fuel the development of the solution, providing award-winning value for its users.

Techconsult conducted a large-scale user study on IT security products for 6 solution areas, with 14 categories and more than 60 individual criteria. The evaluation, which involved more than 2,000 user companies completing an online survey, involved ratings regarding company, and technology/solution rating. Around 160 manufacturers offering IT security solutions on the German-speaking market were in focus.

The latest award given to F-Secure comes on the heels of two from AV-TEST for F-Secure Protection Service for Business Computer Protection and the consumer-oriented F-Secure SAFE.