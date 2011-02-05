CyFlare Adds Industry Veteran David Tran as VP International Channel Sales

CyFlare looks to leverage its momentum within the North American market and expand into international markets by adding industry veteran David Tran as VP International Channel Sales. David brings over 30 years of experience as a sales and sales engineering executive from prominent industry players such as Netscreen, Juniper and Barracuda Networks.

CyFlare has acquired nearly 450 partners in just 15 months within North America currently serves several international partners and their clients.

CyFlare is currently working with a number of overseas MSSP’s that needed night shift support within their current practices forming a hybrid SOC as a white label partner. A number of other significant partners have already expressed interest in reselling the popular SOC In a Box solution that brings managed enterprise grade breach detection, vulnerability scanning and compliance reporting.

David Tran and CyFlare will be releasing a formal channel partner program offering a tiered partner model, deal registration and enablement benefits in the coming weeks.