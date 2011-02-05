China Telecom Global partners with Tata Communications

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

China Telecom Global and Tata Communications are working together to launch a global Internet of Things (IoT) service in the Chinese market. The partnership will allow companies to deploy and manage IoT devices within China and internationally across multiple industries.

China Telecom Global and Tata Communications will cooperate to support global IoT opportunities. The Tata Communications MOVE™ service leverages the company’s relationships with more than 600 mobile network operators worldwide, to ensure that a new IoT-enabled wearable device or automotive system, for example, can be instantly connected, anywhere in the world. With this platform and capabilities, China Telecom Global will be able to enhance the global reach of its IoT offering, and address the needs of both Chinese and overseas based corporations.

Through this partnership, China Telecom Global also provides Tata Communications with connectivity for Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tata Communications can also leverage China Telecom’s vast 4G network resources to support its customers with high-quality IoT connectivity in the Greater China market. For specific vertical industries such as automotive, China Telecom Global will provide Tata Communications with IoT connectivity solutions that are compliant with Chinese market requirements.