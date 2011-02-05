Security specialists spin out of ECS Group to form Adarma

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Adarma, an independent security services company, previously ECS Security, has launched following a private management buyout led by David Calder and Nathan Dornbrook with capital from Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, and debt from Bank of Scotland.

With over 250 staff and experience spanning over two decades, Adarma provides a broad range of IT security consulting, solution and services with deep expertise in threat management including Security Operations Centre (SOC) design, build and operation. Adarma helps large enterprises to establish operational security capabilities including in-house, co-managed and fully managed SOC environments. The company’s expertise also helps clients to extend existing SOC capabilities to respond to evolving threats and establish a high-value proactive approach to hunting and effectively defending against attackers through addressing control gaps.

Adarma is based on the Latin phrase ’call to arms’ to represent the security it offers clients and its core founding objective - to make the world a safer place.

Adarma runs its own dedicated UK based 24/7 SOC which is staffed by practitioners with deep relevant skills. All teams hold qualifications to degree level in cyber security related subjects and technology specific accreditations plus extensive rapid response capabilities. Core Adarma technology partners include Splunk, ServiceNow and Tenable.