CybeReady Secures $5M, Enters US Market

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady entered the North American market with a next-generation security awareness training platform. Unlike competitive offerings which are manually operated and are hunch-based decisions, CybeReady uses data science to create an autonomous, fully-managed personal training program for every employee. Combined with advanced automation, it trains employees continuously to guarantee significant change in their behavior towards phishing attacks.

Followed by 4 years of successful, self-funded operations in Europe, CybeReady is also announcing the closing of a $5 million venture capital financing round led by Baseline Ventures, a leading investment fund that made early investments in companies such as Twitter, Instagram and Stitch Fix. This investment will support immediate opportunities to drive North America business growth and scale the company.

Unlike other solutions that separate phishing simulations and learnings, CybeReady offers an integrated platform. The platform deploys Just-in-Time (JIT) learning functionality that trains employees in their inbox on signals they failed to notice. CybeReady’s human learning automation allows the entire workforce to train year-round, continuously advancing and adapting employee’s skills to match real-world phishing attacks. By using a scientific approach to cyber awareness training, CybeReady’s platform improves organizational resilience, increasing employees’ resilience score by 5x on average. CybeReady’s business intelligence dashboard offers real time view to the organizational learning progress, along with weekly, monthly and quarterly management reports.

CybeReady was recently selected by Frost & Sullivan for the Best Practices Award for Entrepreneurial Company of The Year 2019 in the category of Security Awareness Training.

CybeReady continuously prepares employees of various organizations, ranging from financial institutions and insurance companies to healthcare and governmental organizations in 35 languages across 66 countries worldwide. With more than 130 customers in highly regulated, EMEA markets, CybeReady is trusted by globally recognized brands to empower internal security teams, lessening leaders’ workloads and transform employee behavior through localized data-driven training.