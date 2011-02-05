AI Chatbot helps The Cyber Helpline fight nationwide cyber crime

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Victims of cyber crime can now call on help from an AI chatbot as well as experienced cyber crime agents, thanks to The Cyber Helpline, the first nationwide cyber crime support service.

The Cyber Helpline is a free, confidential helpline for individuals who have been victims of cyber crime. It has been able to scale to support nationwide enquiries by deploying confidential chatbot technology from leading UK AI and chatbot agency GreenShoot Labs.

The Cyber Helpline, a Not For Profit company, helps individuals contain, recover and learn from cyber attacks by connecting them with a cyber security chatbot and volunteer experts who provide relevant advice and guidance, at any time, day or night.

The GreenShoot Labs-developed chatbot gathers details from the individual victims of the cyber crimes, allowing them to explain in their own language what has happened. Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning is then used to interpret, categorise and diagnose the attack. Working with cyber security experts, GreenShoot Labs trains and improves the platforms accuracy over time.