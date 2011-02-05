Search
SafeBreach Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

SafeBreach announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, a collaborative initiative to help organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated, fast moving threats worldwide.

The collaboration between SafeBreach and Microsoft will enable customers to safely simulate cyber-attacks to validate their security controls are working as expected. This will enhance the efficacy of their endpoint security and create a higher level of confidence in their overall security program. The integration of SafeBreach and Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), a unified endpoint protection platform, will enable both enterprise and cloud customers to measure their security posture, configure their policies to meet their needs, continuously validate their Microsoft Defender ATP deployments, and respond to threats faster and more efficiently.




