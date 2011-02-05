Zerto Names iland as Cloud Service Partner of the Year

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

As iland closes out another ZertoCON, it leaves with its third Zerto Cloud Service Partner of the Year award firmly in hand.

iland, a provider of secure application and data protection cloud services, and Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience, have worked together for more than six years to help customers protect their data with IT resilience built for the cloud. This is the third time in ZertoCON’s four-year history that iland has received this award.

The 2019 Zerto Cloud Partner of the Year award recognises the cloud service provider that has demonstrated the most growth, expertise, vision and innovation for Zerto powered cloud solutions over the last year.

Organisations around the world are challenged to protect their data from events caused by climate change, cyber-attacks and common human mistakes. This environment makes business continuity and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) a top priority for businesses. Mature cloud-based disaster recovery solutions by iland and Zerto provide a cost-effective and straight-forward way to implement a recovery strategy that is accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Built on iland’s Secure Cloud platform with direct integration into Zerto’s industry-leading replication software, iland Secure DRaaS with Zerto provides increased flexibility, customised runbook functionality, optimised RTOs and near-zero RPOs for greater control of disaster recovery plans and faster failover with automated failover and failback.

In addition to this latest award from Zerto, iland has been recognised by Veeam as the Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year for North America in 2015, 2017 and 2018, and named Veeam Innovation Award Winner in 2018 and 2019.