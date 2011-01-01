EcoDataCenter and Fortlax merge with the ambition to create a Nordic data center giant

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Swedish developer of climate-positive data centers EcoDataCenter has reached a merger agreement with the owners of the data center company Fortlax. The merger represents a clear strengthening of the position in the Nordic data center market and supports the ambition to consolidate the data center industry in the Nordic region.

The merger – which will formally take place by EcoDataCenter acquiring the shares in Fortlax – represents the first step in EcoDataCenter’s strategic plan to consolidate the Nordic data center industry based on its concept of climate-smart data centers. The decision is also based on the fact that both companies complement each other well in terms of operations and corporate culture.

EcoDataCenter is based in Falun and launched the world’s first carbon-positive data center last year. In 2018 Areim entered as new majority holder through a private placement partly aimed to finance EcoDataCenter’s efforts to consolidate the data center industry based on its climate-smart concept. The merger with Fortlax is done through a purchase of shares and a stock swap, but involves no change in the Fortlax organization. Fortlax CEO Anders Berglund Hansius will continue to develop the group alongside EcoDataCenter CEO Lars Schedin.