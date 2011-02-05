STULZ launches indoor chiller with low GWP at Chillventa Germany

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

STULZ will be unveiling a new indoor chiller with low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant at Chillventa. One of the world’s leading trade events for refrigeration, air conditioning, ventilation and heat pump technology, Chillventa takes place between the 16th-18th October at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany.

STULZ has an enviable reputation for its pioneering chiller technology and taking centre stage will be its new indoor device that utilises Turbocor compressor technology with spray evaporation. This reduces refrigerant use by up to 70 per cent through the utilisation of low GWP and highly energy efficient R1234ze.

The company will also be showcasing some of the most recent additions to its comprehensive portfolio – many of which are being exhibited for the first time on its 300m2 stand. Under the heading ‘The Whole Range of Cooling. From One Single Source’, visitors to Stand 233 in Hall 4 will be encouraged to get hands-on with the technology on display, while experts from the company will be available to demonstrate features and benefits, and answer any questions.

Another key highlight will be the STULZ CyberHandler 2 air-handling unit for data centres. CyberHandler 2 includes 11 output ratings from 30-520kW and combines free cooling, adiabatic cooling and mechanical chilling in one sealed outdoor container. The choice of chilling methods includes chilled water coils, scroll compressors or a redundant DX system with external condenser. If high availability is required, a fully weather independent air conditioning system with a high level of redundancy can be designed, and it can work in mixed mode for enhanced energy efficiency. As a sole distributor for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Germany, Stulz will also be displaying two new heat pumps. The high efficiency Q-ton is a CO2 air-to-water heat pump, which can be used in a variety of applications for the supply of sanitary hot water and the HCCV for cooling processes from -5°C to -45°C and guarantees optimal performance even at very low outside temperatures.

As well as its chiller solutions for data centres and industrial applications, STULZ will also use Chillventa to profile its chilled water generators for indoor use. These include the STULZ CyberCool Indoor, which can be used in a wide range of applications, while the CyberLab air conditioning solution is specially developed for low cooling loads and ensures maximum precision and a constant climate in laboratories. These will be complemented by its portfolio of software solutions for data centre monitoring and servicing, while experts from STULZ will present seminar sessions on subjects such as refrigerant quantities and efficiency, non-glycol, and the pros and cons of key performance indicators in the data centre environment.