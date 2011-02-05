Mimecast offers free training kit as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Mimecast Limited announced the start of a month-long global initiative to promote combining awareness training with cyber-resilience strategies to help reduce the risk of data breaches and lost productivity.

Mimecast will use Cyber Security Awareness Month to introduce IT decision makers to its newest offering, MimecastSM Awareness Training. Mimecast acquired Ataata in July 2018, creating the foundation for the new platform. Mimecast Awareness Training is designed to dramatically lower the risk of cyber breaches by changing the behaviour and security habits of employees at scale.

The service is designed to offer memorable training content, risk scoring and real-world simulation attack scenarios. Training topics include ransomware, phishing, wire fraud, password hygiene, PCI compliance, HIPAA and GDPR.

This month, Mimecast will also offer a free Awareness Training kit on its blog. The kit will include details on how to protect against phishing, vishing, wire transfer fraud, inadvertent leaks, and understanding the security risks with public Wi-Fi.