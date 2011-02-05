STULZ and Cloud&Heat plan global partnership

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

STULZ has announced a new strategic partnership with Cloud&Heat Technologies. As part of this new technical and sales alliance, the hot water direct cooling system developed by Dresden-based Cloud&Heat is to be marketed in future as an equipment option for the STULZ MicroDC series.

In addition to IT cooling, efficient heat recovery is at the heart of Cloud&Heat’s solution. Its patented technology enables the company to bring the heat produced by the IT equipment to a constant temperature of 60°C degrees and exports it for heating buildings and water. This technique not only lowers the cost of cooling the data center, but also of heating and hot water. This concept therefore helps to massively reduce the CO2 footprint of IT systems.

With the Watercooled Micro Data Center, the two companies have designed an air-conditioned 19" rack for high-density servers with IT loads of up to 40 kW per rack. The modern cooling concept combines the advantages of a hot water direct cooling system with the recirculation capacity of a side cooler- energy savings of around 60 percent can be achieved compared to classic circulating air cooling systems. The water cooling system is available in various versions for blade servers or GPU computing.

The combination of cloud-based computing power and decentralized heat generation offers STULZ customers a proven solution satisfying a broad range of applications. Cloud&Heat systems have already been successfully deployed worldwide in the areas of high-performance computing and on-premise cloud. The company also supports data center operators and project developers in the drive for green building initiatives and prosumer solutions in particular in edge computing architectures, IoT and digitization projects.

As well as the technology for recovering server waste heat, Cloud&Heat will also be providing STULZ with the software for the pump control, temperature regulation and remote monitoring. In exchange, STULZ will support the cloud specialist by providing service and maintenance and assisting with the international expansion of its sales activities. STULZ currently has 20 subsidiaries in globally important target markets such as the U.S., China and Brazil, and its extensive partner network has a presence in over 140 countries worldwide. The Watercooled Micro Data Center is available globally and can be purchased from STULZ and Cloud&Heat.