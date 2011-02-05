Matthias Poppel joins Swissbit as CSMO

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Swissbit AG is expanding its management team. Matthias Poppel has accepted the newly created role of Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), in which he has taken on responsibility for worldwide sales and marketing activities with immediate effect.

Matthias Poppel has over 20 years of semiconductor industry experience. He has held senior executive positions at Texas Instruments in sales, product marketing, business development and engineering. In recent years, he has been focused on the IoT and security, deepening his knowledge in these areas in management positions at the Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP and at the pioneer of battery-free wireless technology EnOcean.