United Against Cybercrime: Secucloud Becomes Signatory to Cybersecurity Tech Accord

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Technology trends like the internet of things and artificial intelligence have their drawbacks – such as providing cyber-criminals with new opportunities to profit from harming companies and individuals. This is why the large global IT and internet companies – including SAP, Dell, HP, Oracle, Facebook and Microsoft – are consolidating their resources in the fight against the dark side of technology evolution. They announced the founding of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco. The goal of the initiative is to strengthen the cooperation between the participants in order to increase the security and stability of cyberspace. The first 61 signatories in the world now include the German security specialist Secucloud, which plans to support the Tech Accord with its extensive technology expertise and practical experience in cloud-based security.

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord has been established as a commitment by leading technology companies to leverage their synergies in the fight against cybercrime by working more closely together to counter the increasing danger and threat situation. The cooperation will for example promote the sharing and common use of resources and expertise on any security flaws the participants discover, encourage dialog, and coordinate joint activities between the participating partners. The signatories pledge to act in a responsible manner and improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.

Cloud security know how for the Tech Accord

“The battle against hackers and cyber-criminals is an issue that affects the whole of society and has done for a long time now,” comments Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud. “That’s why the IT industry needs to act in unison to conduct this fight. It goes without saying that we want to support an initiative as important and constructive as this – especially as the cloud security area is currently under-represented in terms of the existing signatories’ core business. In the fight against malware and cybercrime, we take a cloud-based approach that is already in use by multiple international telecoms and mobile providers. This is the knowledge and experience that we want to contribute to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, so that the other well-known participants and large internet groups can benefit from our know-how and expertise in this area.”