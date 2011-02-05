SPIE ICS sets up a business unit dedicated to Cisco solutions

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

SPIE ICS, the digital services subsidiary of the SPIE group, announces the creation of a business unit dedicated to its partner Cisco. This new innovative mode of collaboration will strengthen a long-standing strategic partnership by enabling new market demands to be anticipated.

Made up of experts focused on the design, commercialisation and implementation of Cisco solutions, the new structure - the first of its kind within SPIE ICS - is designed to meet two major objectives: the development of new uses and the improvement of communication processes. It is aimed in particular at Intermediate-Sized Enterprises (i.e. companies with between 250 and 4,999 employees) in the Île-de-France region.

Managed in collaboration with the SPIE ICS commercial team, the new business unit brings together the expertise of two major IT players across the entire service chain (unified communications, intuitive networks, data centres, digital infrastructures, etc.). Focused on client uses and aimed at end users, the global solutions on offer will thus benefit from increased process standardisation and integrated security. The aim of the collaboration is to provide a quick return on investment for clients in a range of business sectors (finance, services, property, etc.)